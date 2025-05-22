CM seeks Centre’s support for upgradation of Himachal health infrastructure

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday and sought Central government support for strengthening health infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.

The chief minister apprised the Union minister about the state’s requirements in the implementation of schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission. He said there was a need for strengthening health facilities across the state.

He specifically requested the establishment of a dedicated cancer care centre in the state and introduction of advanced medical technologies and modern equipment in government hospitals to ensure better healthcare to the patients.

Sukhu also urged relaxation in eligibility criteria for various central schemes and sought early release of pending funds.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda assured the chief minister that the interests of Himachal Pradesh would be fully safeguarded and that all necessary cooperation would be extended by the centre.

The chief minister also met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and discussed key water resource projects concerning Himachal Pradesh. He strongly advocated protection of rights of the state in the Kishau Hydro Electric Project and emphasized the need for a favourable funding pattern.

He said the financial burden of the Kishau Project should be borne entirely either by the government of India or by the major beneficiary states such as Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

During the meeting, the chief minister also raised critical issues concerning the Renuka Dam project.

He called for due consideration of the Local Area Development Fund and the free power component.

Sukhu said while hydro projects are essential for national development, the environmental and social impacts must also be addressed and the affected states should be fairly compensated.

Apart from this, the chief minister requested early release of the pending amount under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the state.

Union Minister C R Patil assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance and cooperation from the central government.