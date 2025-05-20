CM Saini issues guidelines to Haryana Police on policing

Reiterating his government’s commitment to maintaining law and order throughout the state, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed the police and civil administration to work in tandem to effectively eliminate crime and criminals at the grassroots level.

“My aim is to make Haryana a zero-crime state,” he asserted while presiding over a state-level review meeting on crime and law and order, here on Tuesday.

Acknowledging that the crime rate has significantly decreased in Haryana, Saini stressed the need for continued focused efforts to make the state a zero-crime zone. He directed the police to listen patiently to all individuals visiting police stations, promptly register complaints, and take appropriate action.

He stated that this approach would not only ensure timely justice for the victims but also strengthen their trust in the police. The chief minister further instructed the polce that the complainant should not have to make multiple visits to police stations to get an FIR registered. If, for any reason, an FIR cannot be registered, the police should provide clear reasons to satisfy the complainants.

The chief minister stated that initiatives such as the Cyclothon and other programs launched by the state government to raise awareness among youth about the harmful effects of drugs have yielded positive results. He directed the police to involve Sarpanchs and other prominent figures in the villages to take the State Government’s anti-drug drive to the grassroots level.

He stated that regular inspection of all de-addiction centers in the state should be conducted to ensure availability of medicines and other essential facilities at these centers. Additionally, he directed the police to increase vigil in the bordering districts and other sensitive areas, aiming to dismantle the nexus between the demand and supply of drugs.

Expressing concern over repeated offenders, Saini emphasized the need for stringent measures to send a strong message to offenders. He stated that family members of repeat offenders and gangsters involved in murder, other heinous crimes, and cases under the POCSO Act should be barred from receiving any benefits of government services.

The chief minister asserted that there is no place for gangsters in the state. He directed the police to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and other central agencies to expedite the process of extradition or deportation of foreign-based gangsters.

In the meeting, the chief minister stressed the need to further strengthen CCTV surveillance in cities and towns to closely monitor criminals and other anti-social elements.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Dr Sumita Misra said that the directions given by the chief minister in the previous meeting are being implemented in letter and spirit, and their results are clearly visible on the ground. She stated that working in a coordinated manner will significantly help in reducing crime.

She informed that 4,054 villages and 859 wards have been declared drug-free. In addition, sports activities have been organized in 2,515 villages, with the participation of 1.96 lakh youth. Similarly, 2,482 public awareness events have been held across the state, with 16.5 lakh people participating.