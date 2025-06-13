CM Omar Abdullah urges MEA to ensure safety of Kashmiri students in Iran after Israeli strikes

Hours after Israel launched major strikes on Iran’s military and nuclear sites, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran.

In a post on his official X account, the CM wrote, “Requesting @MEAIndia to urgently ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students currently stuck in Iran. Their families are deeply worried, and we stand with them in this difficult time. Every step must be taken to safeguard our students.”

The CM also tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and urged him to take every possible step to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in Iran.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned Israel for attacking Iran.

She wrote on X, “Israel’s attack on Iran is yet another brazen act by a state that appears to have gone rogue. The silence of the global community, particularly Western powers led by the United States, is both alarming and telling. This silence amounts to tacit approval. In the case of India-Pakistan tensions, the US never fails to assert that its intervention has been crucial in preventing escalation. Yet when it comes to Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza or its latest strike on Iran, that same urgency is conspicuously missing. These glaring double standards endanger global peace and stability. Equally disturbing is the deafening silence of the so-called Muslim countries, which remain shamelessly non-existent in the face of such grave injustice. Their inaction is not just disappointing, it’s a betrayal of the very causes they claim to stand for.”

Delivering the Friday sermons in Srinagar’s Jama Masjid, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the “people of Jammu and Kashmir stand with Palestinians and Iranians against Israeli aggression on them”.

Referring to the Israeli bombing on Iran, Mirwaiz said, “Many civilians, including women and children, have been killed. Besides, senior Iranian military personnel have also been assassinated. This is highly condemnable. While perpetuating genocide on hapless Palestinians and getting away with it, Israel is now putting the whole of the Middle East in peril. It has become a rogue state and a huge threat to world peace. It is the moral duty of the UN and the global community to put pressure on Israel to stop the genocide and war in Gaza, and to prevent it from targeting other nations.”