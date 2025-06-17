CM Omar Abdullah urges for united push to revive Kashmir tourism after Pahalgam terror attack

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday called for joint efforts for the revival of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been badly hit after the 22 April terror strike in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

The Chief Minister held an interactive session with a visiting delegation of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) and acknowledged their continued interest and efforts in promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a premier tourist destination.

The interaction was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Yasha Mudgal, Director Tourism Kashmir Raja Yaqoob Farooq, President IATO Ravi Gosain, senior officials, key tourism stakeholders, and IATO office bearers.

“We are very grateful to IATO for coming here and organising this visit, because trust works both ways. Your presence assures us that we are on the right path,” the Chief Minister remarked while addressing the gathering.

Referring to the tragic incident earlier this year, the Chief Minister said, “To call it unfortunate would be an understatement. It impacted not just 26 families directly but also affected the confidence of many more. Just when the season had begun to look promising, the downturn by mid-June was quite telling.”

Highlighting the resilience of the tourism sector, Omar Abdullah expressed optimism about the revival. “Since the 2022 season, we’ve seen a surge in tourist vehicles. It was encouraging to see Srinagar bustling with activity, taxis with luggage on rooftops heading to Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and beyond.”

He stressed that the goal is not to have tourists visit Kashmir just once. “We want them to return again and again. That’s why your feedback is essential—for improving the experience, enhancing infrastructure, and expanding the adventure tourism potential.”

Touching on the progress of developing nine new destinations, the Chief Minister said the government is working closely with the Government of India to develop and operationalise them. “Destinations across both Jammu and Kashmir hold immense tourism potential, and both regions will be equally promoted.”

On infrastructure and connectivity, the Chief Minister noted the popularity of the new train services to Kashmir and promised to take up the issue of capacity constraints with the Ministry of Railways. “The demand is growing, and we will explore increasing train length and frequency.”

He also underscored the importance of reopening destinations that were temporarily shut post-tragedy. “We have begun this process. It’s a matter of restoring confidence—for tourists and ourselves.”

Addressing the scope for adventure tourism, Omar Abdullah mentioned new ideas being explored in places like Betab Valley in Pahalgam and Gulmarg. “Zip-lining, mountain biking, and summer trekking could redefine these locations. We’re in touch with national-level adventure infrastructure providers to bring these ideas to life.”

He also welcomed IATO’s proposal for a promotional tourism event later this year. “We look forward to sending a sizable delegation from J&K, both government and private stakeholders, to showcase the valley’s offerings.”

President IATO Ravi Gosain, in his address, assured full support from the Association in promoting Kashmir across domestic and international markets. “We are committed to showcasing Kashmir’s beauty and culture to the world,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the visiting delegation and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to elevating Kashmir’s tourism potential through partnership, innovation, and sustained promotional efforts.

Earlier during the interaction, the visiting IATO delegation also shared their observations, feedback, and valuable suggestions regarding their visit to the Valley and the way forward for tourism revival in the aftermath of the tragic April 22 terror attack at Baisaran that targeted tourists.

The members appreciated the efforts of the government in restoring a sense of security and normalcy, while also emphasising the need for sustained confidence-building measures, better infrastructure, and targeted promotional campaigns to reassure both domestic and international travelers. The delegates reiterated their commitment to partner with the government in repositioning Jammu and Kashmir as a safe, premier, and vibrant travel destination.