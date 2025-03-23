CM Mann vows to realse progressive, prosperous Punjab of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s dream

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is making all efforts to realise the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru, and Shaheed Sukhdev and added that no stone would be left unturned for this noble cause.

Addressing a gathering at a state-level function organised to mark the martyrdom of the three national heroes on Sunday, the Mann said, “This is not a political function but a solemn occasion to pay tributes to the great martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of motherland.

Advertisement

He said the state government is making concerted efforts to perpetuate the legacy of the legendary freedom fighters for the coming generations. The state government has decided to build the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Medical College at a cost of Rs 300 crore as a tribute to these martyrs.

Advertisement

The chief minister said the Mohali airport has been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh with the efforts of the state government. As no government in the past bothered to name the airport, his government accorded it top priority soon after assuming the charge of office.

He said that his government had dedicated the Nishan-e-Inquilaab Plaza to people that houses 30 feet high bronze statue of the iconic martyr on Airport Road, Mohali. The statue has been installed so that it could inspire anyone travelling on that road.

The chief minister reiterated that the state government would do everything possible to fulfil the aspirations of the martyrs. Whenever a dignitary from within the country or abroad visits the state, he makes it a point to remind them to pay homage at this sacred land.

Bhagwant Singh Mann lamented that the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam remained unfulfilled as corruption, nepotism, and poverty reigned in the state.

He said those who came into power after the British proved more no better than the foreigners who plundered the country. How justice could be expected from the people whose mission it is to amass wealth through fair and foul means.

Mann said till now, 18 toll plazas have been closed in the state to save Rs 63 lakh hard-earned money of the common man in Punjab daily.

Paying tributes to the Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief minister said in keeping with the ideology of the architect of the Indian constitution, the state government is empowering the weaker sections of society by imparting quality education to their children. He said though Baba Saheb hailed from a humble family, he went on to join the league of top global leaders by acquiring education. ‘Schools of Eminence’ will realize the dreams of the Bharat Ratna by grooming the poor but bright students for a prosperous future.

He said his government is duty-bound to ensure the progress of the state and prosperity of its people. The day is not far when Punjab will emerge as a front runner in the country with the concerted efforts of the state government. Bhagwant Singh Mann said the state government is committed to fulfill every dream of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and carve a harmonious and egalitarian society.