CM Mann orders drive to make Punjab a pollution-free state

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to pull up their socks for making Punjab a pollution-free state.

Chairing a review meeting here at his residence on Thursday, Mann said that the PPCB is duty-bound to ensure that Punjab becomes a pollution-free state by taking every possible step. No laxity in this noble cause can be tolerated as the PPCB should set its wheels in motion for ensuring that pollution, whether of land, water, or air is minimised.

The CM called it the need of the hour to secure Punjab for the coming generations. No stone should be left unturned in this direction, he warned. He asked the PPCB to immediately launch a major drive for the installation of pollution-free zigzag technology in brick kilns across the state. The brick kiln owners should be encouraged to equip themselves with the new technology for zero-emission of pollutants.

Mann said erring industrial units must be dealt with sternly and severest of severe action should be taken against them.

Conveying his government’s commitment to providing corruption-free and transparent administration to people, he said any sort of dereliction in this cause is unwarranted and undesirable. The PPCB must be made corruption-free to ensure the best services to the people.

The CM also asked the PPCB authorities to tie up with the industrial giants and persuade them to adopt pollution-free technology to check emissions from their units. He said the prime focus should be to make industrial units a partner in the drive against pollution. He assured the PPCB of fulsome support and cooperation in their drive against pollution.