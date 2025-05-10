CM demands special package, tax haven status for Punjab at all-party meet

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday strongly advocated for a special financial package and tax haven status for the state, citing Punjab’s historical vulnerability during wartime due to its border location.

Speaking at an all-party meeting convened by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the Chief Minister emphasized that Punjab and its people have consistently been on the front lines—whether during wars or other national crises.

“Punjab has always borne the brunt during every conflict and escalation. The state deserves special consideration for its immense contributions,” Mann stated.

He called upon all political parties to unite and push for this “noble cause,” asserting that the Punjab government will raise the matter with the Government of India.

“Punjab should be a frontrunner state in the country, and this can only happen if its unique challenges and sacrifices are recognized with appropriate central support,” he added.

Highlighting Punjab’s dual role as the country’s food bowl and sword arm, the Chief Minister lamented that the state’s contributions have long been overlooked.

“It is high time for all political parties to set aside their differences and collectively seek a special package for Punjab,” he said, stressing that cross-party support is vital for driving development and prosperity.

Mann further urged political leaders to present a united front to safeguard the interests of Punjab and its people. He thanked the parties for attending the meeting on short notice, calling for unity during this critical period.

The Chief Minister proposed that the package be modeled on those given to Jammu & Kashmir and other sensitive regions.

He also announced that the state government will demand a border area allowance for doctors, teachers, Anganwadi workers, and other staff posted in border districts.

“This support is crucial for giving a much-needed boost to development in these vulnerable regions,” he said.

Mann also announced that, beginning Sunday, he would personally visit the border areas to assess the ground situation.

He acknowledged that Punjab, especially its border districts, has endured significant hardship due to mounting tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Those who suffered heavy losses during recent shelling will be compensated by the state government,” he assured.

Emphasizing the state’s preparedness, the Chief Minister reiterated that Punjab, being a border state, must remain ready for any eventuality.

“Punjab Police continues to act as the second line of defence, and it will be further modernized with advanced equipment to effectively handle any situation,” he concluded.