CM charges Modi for stalling Telangana projects

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy today launched a broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP accusing them of stalling his state’s development projects because they were competing against Gujarat. Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar hit back at the CM alleging that the Musi Rejuvenation project was only for the sake of Robert Vadra adding that the funds from Telangana were being used to fight elections in other states.

Addressing the meet of a national news channel, the CM attacked Mr Modi over BJP’s opposition to Musi Riverfront Development Project. He said, “You have developed the Sabarmati Riverfront (project) in Ahmedabad. But your people are opposing our Musi Riverfront development. Why? Because we are going to compete with Gujarat. They wanted to finish Telangana and Hyderabad. That is why your people are opposing my Musi Riverfront development, my future city (project), my inner ring road, my radial roads, my irrigation projects. Because I am going to compete with Gujarat.” Reddy went on to say that the BJP hates Gandhi and hence were obstructing his efforts to build a beautiful memorial for the father of the nation. He reminded that while PM’s Gujarat was carved out easily Telangana got its statehood after a lot of struggle and sacrifices.

“You can construct your GIFT city, why can’t Telangana and Revanth Reddy build a future city… if you oppose everything then how will India reach a $5 trillion economy? How will Narendra Modi’s dream come true?” said the CM alleging that whoever will compete with Gujarat would be pushed to a corner through conspiracies.

“Whatever the people’s government of Congress is trying to do for development, the BJP and BRS are trying to stop it together through conspiracies. On the first day BRS raises an issue the next day it is BJP’s Union ministers. Being ministers, how are they obstructing government policy? I have invited them to come and I am ready to explain,” asserted Reddy.

Hitting back at the CM, BJP leader and Union minister Bandi Sanjay said the Musi project was for the son-in-law of the prime leaders of Congress, in a dig at Robert Vadra who he said, had recently visited Hyderabad. Sanjay also said as if there were no other temples in the country insinuating Vadra had come to discuss the contract. The BJP organised a mahadharna today in support of those residing beside Musi. “Rs1.5 lakh crore Musi rejuvenation allocation is for the sake of AICC’s first family’s son-in-law,” he charged.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress held a crucial meeting with its social media team in the presence of its national chairperson Supriya Shrinate to meet the challenge posed by the BRS social media team which has successfully embarrassed the state government with its posts.