CM approves proposals worth Rs 2629 crore for irrigation projects in Banswara district

To give a big boost to irrigation system, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given a financial approval of Rs 2500 crore for the construction of Upper High Level Canal from Mahi Project in Banswara district and Rs 129.19 crore for strengthening of Shri Haridev Joshi Canal (HJC) and its distribution system.

Gehlot also gave nod to include 121 additional villages in the command area under this project which is crucial for the development of tribal areas, quoting him an official said here last night.

With this project, irrigation facility will now be available in 41903 hectare area of ​​338 villages of Banswara, Bagidaura, Anandpuri, Sajjangarh, Kushalgarh and Gangadtalai tehsils of Banswara district. This will help elevate the social status and standard of living of the farmers in the area.

Sprinkler Irrigation System To Be Used

With the approval of the CM, a 105km long canal will be constructed, discharge of which would be around 20 cusecs. Entire area, up to a unit of 1.25 hectares, under the project will be irrigated through pressure-based pipeline with the help of sprinkler system. This will help store water and ensure ample quantity for irrigation.

The work of land acquisition and other statutory clearances for the project are under progress.

In the existing command area of ​​Mahi Project, water is carried directly from the main dam by two major canals, Right Main Canal and Left Main Canal and Moongda Canal. Altogether, 338 villages to get enough water for irrigation.

Initially, under the Upper High Level Canal Project, irrigation facility was to be provided to 27340.82 hectare area of ​​217 villages of Banswara, Bagidaura, Anandpuri, Sajjangarh.

It is noteworthy that CM had announced the Upper High Level Canal Project in the budget 2022-23. The construction of Upper High Level Canal out of Mahi project was announced by the previous government in 2018, but the works never took off.

Rs 129.19 crore for HJC System. The efficiency of irrigation in about 12,891 hectares will increase and enough water for irrigation will be ensured for farmers. Many farmers in and around Anandpuri tehsil of Bagidaura assembly constituency of Banswara district will be benefited by the proposed work.

With the approval of the repair works of a total 270 km of HJC and its distribution system, which also includes Rohaniya Minor, Chhaja Minor, Ambadara Minor along with 52 minor and sub-minor, will be carried out in a phased manner.

Presently, many stretches of the canal system are in a dilapidated state. Due to this, useful irrigation water seeps through the canal linings and canal system structures and goes waste.