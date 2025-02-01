CM and BJP ministers should apologise: BRS on budget

Slamming both the national parties the BRS today demanded an apology from the two Union ministers from BJP, the Congress MPs, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for failing to secure funds for Telangana in the Union Budget. BRS working president KT Rama Rao pointed out that despite sending 16 MPs – eight each from Congress and BJP- the state received absolutely nothing from the Centre in the Budget. Former finance minister and senior BRS leader, T Harish Rao, called the Union Budget one for Delhi and Bihar where elections are due and wondered when there will be a Budget for the entire country.

Criticizing the NDA government at the Centre for sidelining Telangana and prioritizing BJP-ruled states in Budget allocations, KT Rama Rao said, “BJP’s claim of double engine government has been exposed as a farce. Despite having eight BJP MPs including two Union ministers from Telangana, the state has not received a single rupee.” He said BJP’s neglect of South Indian states despite their significant contribution to the national exchequer went against the spirit of federalism. He also slammed the Chief Minister for visiting Delhi multiple times to serve his own political interests and failing to bring allocation to the state.

In fact, T Harish Rao called it a Budget for Delhi and Bihar and wondered “When will a Budget be prepared that is suitable for the entire country?” Pointing out Telangana contributes 5.1 per cent to country’s GDP, he asked “Is there no place for Telangana state in the Budget? Are the interests of the Telangana region not valued? This is not like how a Central Budget should be; it’s just like the Budget of three or four states.” BRS MLC K Kavitha too slammed the Union Budget after the state failed to find a mention in the document.

