CM Adityanath flags off Namo Plogathon amid rain

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Swachhata Pakhwada ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ amidst rainfall in the PM’s parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.

As part of the event, he flagged off ‘Namo Plogathon’ (long distance plogging race), with hundreds of volunteers.

The event, celebrating PM Modi as the visionary behind ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat’, saw enthusiastic participation despite the heavy downpour. CM Adityanath also distributed reusable bags and ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ T-shirts, further promoting the message of cleanliness.

Volunteers, braving the rain, with umbrellas in hand, chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” in the rally. Several dignitaries including State Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, and District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya were present at the event.