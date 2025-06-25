Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Himachal’s Sainj Valley; 3 feared missing

Three people are feared missing after a cloudburst in the Sainj Valley of Kullu district triggered flash floods in the Jeeva stream, washing away houses along its banks.

Flash floods were also reported in other districts, including Shimla, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti, due to heavy rains.

Kullu Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashwani Kumar confirmed incidents of cloudbursts and flash floods in several areas of the district, including Jeeva Nallah, Stro Gallery, Shilagarh, and Horangarh.

He said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, along with local authorities, have launched relief and rescue operations.

According to an official release from the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre, the cloudburst occurred around 1:41 pm near Majhan Nallah, approximately 1 km downstream of the Jeeva trench weir in Sainj Valley, Kullu district.

“Due to the cloudburst, the inflow in the Sainj River is expected to increase considerably. Four houses have been swept away, and two to three individuals are reported to have been carried away by the Jeeva Nallah,” the release stated.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places across Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una within the next 24 hours.