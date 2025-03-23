Climate experts stress conservation of glaciers in Ladakh

Conservation of glaciers and the urgent need to reduce carbon footprint were stressed during a two-day symposium on “Safeguarding Frozen Lifelines: Glacier and Cryosphere Preservation in Ladakh” at the Leh campus of the University of Ladakh (UoL). The event was organised by the Snow Leopard Conservancy India Trust (SLC-IT) in collaboration with the University of Ladakh.

The symposium brought together experts, researchers, and policymakers from across the country to discuss the pressing issue of glacier conservation and sustainable environmental practices in Ladakh.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of glaciers, their impact on the environment, and the need for conservation efforts.

Tsering Angchuk, Deputy Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, who was the chief guest of the event, stated in his address, “Ladakh is uniquely positioned to lead the fight against climate change. Our fragile environment reminds us of the urgent need to reduce our carbon footprint. The introduction of electric transportation is a commendable step in this direction. By transitioning to e-vehicles, we are not only cutting down emissions but also setting an example for the rest of the country.”

“Similarly, massive afforestation drives are making a significant impact. By planting native and drought-resistant species, we are enhancing carbon sequestration and protecting our soil from erosion. These green initiatives must be scaled up and supported by every individual in the community,” he said.

Angchuk launched several initiatives, including the promotion of sustainable tourism practices, renewable energy, and waste management.

The session was chaired by the UoL VC, Dr Tsering Namgyal, director (SLC-IT), the Dean of Science, and the Dean of Research.

The symposium featured a series of technical sessions, where experts presented papers on various aspects of glacier conservation, including climate change, glaciology, and sustainable livelihoods. The sessions were followed by interactive discussions, where participants shared their experiences and expertise.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Khushwaha stressed the importance of environmental responsibility, urging better waste management and stronger conservation policies.