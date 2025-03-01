Class X student from Kozhikode dies after group clash; Minister orders inquiry

A Class X student who was severely injured in a clash between students from two different schools at Thamarassery in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, died at around 1 am on Saturday at Kozhikode Government Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased, Mohammed Shahabas, 16, a student of MJ Higher Secondary School in Elettil Vattoli, had sustained internal bleeding and was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Investigation has revealed that the students planned the attacks by creating a WhatsApp group. Muhammed Shahabas, son of Palorakkunnu Iqbal of Chungam, suffered serious head injuries in the attack.

A dispute over a dance performance at the farewell programme of Class 10 students held at the tuition centre on Sunday resulted in the clashes on Wednesday. The problem cropped up on Sunday when the students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School Thamarassery, Korangad, mocked the couple dance performed by MJ High School students at the farewell party.

The dance performance was interrupted following a technical problem in the audio, but some students mocked the performers which resulted in a minor clash on Sunday itself.

On Wednesday, a group of students from MJ Higher Secondary School including Muhammed Shahabas along with students from the tuition centre, confronted the other group from Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Korangad in Thamarassery, resulting in a violent clash.

After the clash, his friends reportedly dropped Shahabas off at home. Although Shahabas appeared weak, there were no visible injuries. The condition of Shahabas worsened after he reached home. His parents came to know about the incident when they noticed him lying unconscious and took him to the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital at around 7 pm. He was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital as his condition was very serious.

Shahabas, who suffered 70 per cent brain damage, did not regain consciousness.

The videos of the clash and students attacking Shahabas have surfaced on social media platforms and are widely circulating. Shahabas’ father Iqbal said that a friend came to his home and his son went with him on Wednesday evening. “It is suspected that there was a conspiracy. Not only students but adults also beat up my son,” Iqbal said.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday directed the Director, General Education, to conduct a departmental investigation into the death of Shahabas and submit a detailed report on the incident.

“The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. Additionally, the deputy director of education, Kozhikode, has submitted a preliminary report after an inquiry,” the minister said. The minister said the government would do all necessary interventions to bring justice to the bereaved family.

Police have taken into custody five students in connection with the incident at Thamarassery. Since all are minors, they will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board.