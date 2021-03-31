A teenager was shot dead by his own classmate outside his school in Behsuma town of district Meerut on Wednesday afternoon. The accused is yet to be arrested though a case has been registered by the police.

SP (Rural) Keshav Mishra said that the accused is a student of class 9 in Navjeevan Inter College of Behsuma town and lives in Village Akbarpur.

On the complaint of the family members of deceased Nitin, a case of murder has been registered and teams have been dispatched to conduct raids and ensure the arrest of the accused who fled from the village after the incident.

The incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon. Nitin was standing outside Navjeevan Ìnter College in Behsuma where he was studying in class 9 when one of his classmates shot at him and ran away. A shocked and injured Nitin rushed inside the college to save his life but collapsed outside the principal’s office.

The staff and all those present in the college rushed towards him and reported the incident to the police. A wounded Nitin was immediately taken to Hastinapur primary health centre where doctors declared him dead.

Nitin was a resident of village Saifpur Ferojpur of the Mawana area. The shocking news of this incident reached his house and the inconsolable family members approached police seeking justice for their deceased son.

The family members and villagers staged a demonstration at Behsuma police station demanding immediate arrest of the accused boy who had eloped from there shortly after committing the crime.

Police, however, have started the investigation and conducting raids to arrest the accused minor. The cops are clueless about the motive behind the crime.