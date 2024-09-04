Class 8 girl gang-raped in Chhattisgarh, 6 minors among 7 accused arrested

A Class 8 girl was gang-raped near the border of Jashpur and Surguja in Chhattisgarh. The horrific incident was perpetrated by seven individuals, including six minors and one adult. The crime occurred when the 8th-grade student was returning from a local market with her two friends on Sunday.

The girls were stopped by three minor boys while they were on their way back from the weekly market in Jashpur. The assailants coerced them into following them to a secluded spot, where four more boys, including one adult, joined them. The three minors assaulted the victim, while the other four held her friends captive, preventing them from intervening.

Concerned by their daughter’s late return, the victim’s family began searching for her and filed a missing person report at the Sitapur police station. Around 1 am, the victim returned home and disclosed the ordeal to her mother. The following day, the family lodged an FIR at the Sitapur police station.

Advertisement

In her statement, the victim recounted that the attackers had tried to force her into sexual activity. When she resisted, they overpowered and assaulted her. After committing the crime, the attackers fled, leaving the girls behind.

Acting swiftly, the Jashpur police apprehended all seven suspects. The minors were sent to a juvenile correctional home, while the adult suspect was taken into custody.

Confirming the arrests, Surguja police officials noted that the victim and her friends are students, with the victim and one friend in class 8 and the other in class 9. Some of the accused were known to the victim’s friends. The case was registered as a zero FIR at the Sitapur police station and has since been transferred to the Pathalgaon police station.