Class 2 student tied to school gate in Odisha; incident triggers public outrage

The teachers of a private English-medium school in Kendrapara district allegedly meted out corporal punishment to a seven-year-old Class 2 student by tying him to the main entrance gate of the institution.

The minor boy faced the teachers’ wrath for creating disturbance in the classroom. They subjected him to such a mode of corporal punishment to instil discipline in him.

Though the unsavoury incident occurred on 25 November at the English-medium school under the Marshaghai police station area, it triggered public outrage on Friday after photos and videos of the bizarre act went viral on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the school and mass education department have initiated a probe into the incident.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. An inquiry into the alleged tying of the boy has been launched. The principal of the private school has been issued a show-cause notice. Action will be taken accordingly after the inquiry process is completed in a day or two,” said Prafulla Kumar Swain, the Block Education Officer (BEO), Marsaghai.

It may be recalled that the Odisha government banned corporal punishment in all state-run and private schools in September 2004. The government guidelines directed that no physical punishment be meted out to students studying in schools across the state.