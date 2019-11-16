A class 11 student murdered his classmate on Thursday in Nagina area of Bijnor over the issue of friendship with a girl. An FIR was registered and the two accused have been arrested, said the cops.

The dead body of the victim (16) was found from the forest of Nandpur Khurd village of Nagina on Thursday, told Vishwajeet Srivastava, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural Area), adding that he was later identified as the son of Rajpal of the same village.

The victim was a student of class 11 of Inter College in Nagina. On November 11, at around 5 pm, he left the house to play with his friends but when he did not return his family members started searching for him. On the following day, the clueless and perturbed family members of the victim registered a missing complaint after which the police started an investigation, said the ASP.

While the investigation was underway on Thursday, a dead body was recovered which was identified as that of the victim. The search of the police led to the arrest of two youngsters of the same age group as that of the victim. One was his classmate while the other was a school dropout, told the cops.

The victim was having an affair with a girl from his class. One of the accused, who was a close friend of the victim, knew about the affair and he also shared the contact number of the girl with other boys of the class. Due to this, the girl started receiving objectionable calls and messages from a number of boys of the class, informed the ASP adding that the girl then told the victim about this which led to a fight between the victim and his classmate. Later on November 11, the accused called the victim outside his house to say sorry but he had different intentions.

With the help of his another friend, the accused kidnapped the victim and on Thursday they murdered him. “They strangulated him and then slit his throat with a sharp knife which is used by farmers,” said police.