Civilian, police officer shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

A civilian and a police officer were on Wednesday shot dead by terrorists in two separate attacks in Srinagar and Anantnag districts.

Police confirmed these killings and said search operations have been launched at both places by security forces.

Terrorists shot dead a 45 years old Rouf Ahmad Khan at Eidgah in Srinagar.

He was shifted to hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

An assistant sub-inspector of J&K Police Mohammad Ashraf was killed when terrorists attacked a police patrol in the Bijbehara town of Anantnag. The attack came in the evening.

The critically injured ASI was shifted to Srinagar for treatment but he succumbed to his wounds.