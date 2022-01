A civilian and a policeman were injured on Sunday evening when terrorists tossed¬† a grenade at security forces in Srinagar’s downtown Safakadal.

Reports said that terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a post of 23 battalion of CRPF. However, the grenade missed the target and exploded on roadside injuring two persons.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces to nab the fleeing terrorists.