Civilian clerk at Navy HQ in Delhi held for espionage during Operation Sindoor

A civilian employee posted at the Indian Navy’s headquarters in Delhi has been arrested on charges of espionage. The accused staffer identified as Vishal Yadav, a resident of Haryana’s Rewari, was an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) at the headquarters.

Yadav was arrested by the Intelligence Unit of Rajasthan Police on Wednesday for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to Special Public Prosecutor Sudesh Kumar Satwan, Yadav collected sensitive documents related to the Indian Navy and shared them with his Pakistani handler during the time of Operation Sindoor.

“Vishal Yadav was arrested yesterday. He collected sensitive information and sent it to a Pakistani handler. The name of that handler is saved in his mobile as Priya Sharma. Documents related to the Indian Navy were shared and documents were shared during the time of Operation Sindoor,” Public Prosecutor Satwan told media.

The accused staffer has been remanded to a four-day police custody for further interrogation.

“From where did he collect these documents and who were his accomplices in sharing the documents, to investigate all this, we have taken a 4-day police remand. There is enough evidence for a conviction,” said the Special Public Prosecutor.

According to media reports, Yadav was in contact with a Pakistani woman ISI agent. He was reportedly offered money in exchange of critical defence information.