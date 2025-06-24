‘City Hawks’ hit the roads in Dhanbad for round-the-clock patrolling

In a coordinated initiative aimed at strengthening law and order in the district, the Dhanbad Administration and police on Tuesday launched the ‘City Hawks’ patrol bike wing. The dedicated unit, part of a new policing strategy, will operate around the clock with 50 motorbikes deployed in the first phase.

Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan, Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar, and BCCL CMD Sameeran Dutta jointly flagged off the City Hawks fleet at a ceremony held at the Police Centre. Equipped with sirens, blinkers, GPS, and wireless communication devices, the patrol bikes are designed for rapid response and continuous mobility within urban and peripheral areas.

Advertisement

Officials informed that the bikes will be operated in three shifts, with each unit comprising one police officer and one constable. An additional 20 bikes are expected to be inducted shortly to expand the fleet. The patrol teams will remain in constant contact with senior officers and local police stations through ‘push-to-talk’ wireless walkie-talkies.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Ranjan stated that the initiative is intended to provide immediate response to incidents and ensure continuous monitoring of sensitive areas. “The City Hawks will help in tracking anti-social elements and responding swiftly to emergencies. The district administration remains committed to empowering Dhanbad police for maintaining public order,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar noted that the patrol wing is integrated with both the district police control room and Dial 112 services. “Each alert received will trigger a prompt response. In the next phase, barriers will be placed at key entry and exit routes of the district to screen all vehicular movements. These steps are essential for building a crime-free and secure Dhanbad,” he added.

The event saw participation from key officials, including Rural SP Kapil Chaudhary, City SP Ritvik Srivastava, BCCL Director (Personnel) Murali Krishnan Ramaiya, DSP Headquarters-2 Dhirendra Narayan Banka, DSP CCR Sumit Kumar, DSP Headquarters-1 Shankar Kamati, and DSP Cyber Sanjeev Kumar.

The City Hawks initiative represents a coordinated step forward in using mobility and communication technology for public safety. With the support of public institutions and corporate stakeholders such as BCCL, the Dhanbad police aims to increase surveillance, ensure faster emergency response, and enhance public confidence in law enforcement.