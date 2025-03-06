CISF to focus on IT, aviation, anti-drone solutions to be future ready force

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will focus on areas of IT, cyber security, data science, aviation security, training battle craft, anti-drone solutions and fire management among others to be a future ready force.

The force that provides security to 359 vital installations spread across 25 states and five UT’s is set to celebrate its 56th Raising day on Friday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Thakkolam Regional Training Center in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Addressing the media at the annual press conference, CISF DG Rajwinder Singh Bhatti said to make the force future ready, it is working on IT, cyber security, data science, aviation security, training battle craft, weapons and tactics, anti-drone solutions and fire management.

Advertisement

To maintain work-life balance, a new HR Policy was introduced and for the first time, CISF introduced choice-based postings allowing personnel with 10+ years of service to list ten preferred locations that covered 98 percent personnel with a priority for women, working couples and superannuating personnel, he said.

Moreover, the force also saw the lowest suicide rate in the last five years at 9.87 which are lower than national average.

Last year, CISF was introduced in several establishments including Parliament House Complex, (PHC), Ayodhya Airport, Beas-Sutlej Link Project (BSLP), Sunder Nagar, Mandi and Buxar Thermal Power Project among others.

Moreover, the MHA has approved the creation of the CISF’s First All-Women battalion to empower women in national security and sanction of two new battalions for Internal security duties which will increase the count to 15.