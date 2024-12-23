CISF says no lapse over alleged scuffle at Parliament on Dec 19

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday firmly denied any lapse on its part regarding the December 19 alleged scuffle outside the Makar Dwar in the Parliament premises, that occurred between the MPs, due to which two of the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarians, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, got injured.

DIG (Operations) of the CISF, Shrikant Kishore, on being asked about the incident by media ,stated that the force had acted appropriately, and said, “There was no lapse on the part of CISF when the clash happened,” adding that, by lapse if you mean some weapons were allowed inside, then I can tell you that no weapon was allowed.”

He said this in a reply to the media on being asked about the incident at a conference here. It also informed the media that it is not conducting any inquiry regarding the incident, and has not been asked for the same.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs Sarang and Rajput had suffered head injuries during the alleged scuffle at the parliament premises on December 19. Sarangi had also suffered a cut on his forehead, while the other MP had fallen unconscious due to elevated blood pressure during the alleged push and pull.

Both of them had been initially admitted at the RML hospital ICU for treatment and had undergone a series of medical examinations, the concerned doctor had said.They were kept under observation for an appropriate amount of time by the medical experts, who monitored their health.