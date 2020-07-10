The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the results of ICSE (class 10), and ISC (class 12) exams on Friday. In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the ICSE 2020 exams for class 10 and ISC 2020 exams for class 12 were postponed in March.

“Given the exceptional circumstances, this year CISCE will not be publishing a Merit list for either the ICSE or ISC Year 2020 Examinations,” CISCE release said.

The result is now available at the council’s websites — cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The results are also available via SMS at 09248082883. The the candidate needs to send his/her seven digit roll code to the above mentioned number.

This year the Council was not able to conduct exams in eight subjects for class 12 and six subjects of class 10, therefore it came up a different assessment scheme to award marks in these papers.

The ICSE 2020 exam was scheduled to end on March 30 and the ISC 2020 exam was to end on March 31. These papers were cancelled and scheduled to be held in July. But on Supreme Court’s direction remaining board exams of Classes 10 and 12 were cancelled.

“In view of COVID-19 spreading across the country, and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council, in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community, has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC 2020 exam scheduled to be conducted between the period March 19 to March 31,” a CISCE notification had said earlier.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board had told the court on June 26 that its assessment scheme will be “slightly different” from that of CBSE. They will put the notification on its website in a week, while they agreed with the decision to cancel the rest of the board exams.

A total of 2,07,902 candidates appeared for the ICSE exam, out of which 2,06,525 students cleared their papers. Meanwhile, 88,409 candidates appeared for the ISC class 12 exam, out of which 85,611 candidates were declared successful.

Earlier on May 8, the Government had informed that the pending CBSE Board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held between July 1-15 but they were cancelled after the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The marks sheets and passing certificates will be made available to students through government’s DigiLocker facility.

“The digitally signed documents shall be available after 48 hours of the publication of the result,” the council said.