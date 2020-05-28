Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has been renamed as Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology, the government told on Thursday.

CIPET is a premier national institution under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

The changed name has been registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act 1975 ( Tamil Nadu Act 27 of 1975).

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda has said that now CIPET will be in a position to fully devote itself for the growth of entire petrochemical sector with a focus on Academics, Skilling, Technology Support and Research.

The primary objective of CIPET has been contributing towards the growth of the plastics industry through a combined program of education and research.

The Institute has evolved through the years, creating closer ties with industries with the intent to create innovative plastic based solutions which are resource-efficient and marketable.