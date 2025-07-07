CID to probe forest timber found floating in Pandoh dam after cloudburst

Taking serious cognizance of the large quantity of forest wood and logs that accumulated in the Pandoh Dam in Mandi district following recent cloudbursts, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has handed over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A significant volume of timber was recently seen floating in the dam, reportedly swept down from the hills last week due to cloudbursts and flash floods.

A spokesperson for the state government stated on Monday that, acting on the Chief Minister’s directions, the government has decided to initiate a CID inquiry into the matter.

“The investigation will help uncover the reasons behind the accumulation of such a large quantity of wood,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the government’s immediate response to the cloudbursts and subsequent floods was focused on saving lives and providing relief, with effective measures currently underway to restore normalcy in the flood-affected areas.

Videos and photographs of timber being carried by the river and later found floating in the Pandoh Dam went viral on several media platforms, raising public concern and prompting calls for an investigation.

While the government and administration were engaged in rescue and relief efforts, the BJP created a hue and cry over the forest timber issue, showing little sensitivity or concern for the people affected by the disaster, the spokesperson said.

“The BJP leaders made irresponsible statements during a time of crisis, which shows their ignorance and selective approach. During their tenure, issues such as illegal tree felling were never investigated, and no accountability was established. In fact, the so-called ‘Van Mafia’ enjoyed clear support from the BJP and its government during their previous terms,” he alleged.

The spokesperson further stated that the current state government is committed to making Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green Energy State’ by 31st March 2026, and any obstacle or illegal activity that hampers this goal will be dealt with strictly under the law.

