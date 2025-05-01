‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hai’: VP Dhankar releases book on Anandiben Patel

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar released a book chronicling the inspiring journey of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hai, at Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow, on Thursday.

The event was attended by several dignitaries including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Reflecting on Anandiben Patel’s journey from a humble beginning to the highest echelons of public life, Yogi Adityanath said, “This book is like a guiding scripture for the new generation.”

The chief minister noted that her journey from a small village in Gujarat to the governorship of India’s largest state was marked by challenges. Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hai, he said illustrates how a woman, through determination and resilience, can rise above social barriers, limited resources, and adversity to become a source of inspiration for society.

He added that the book is more than a biography – it’s a reflection on life’s journey, capturing the triumph of perseverance over hardship. Praising authors, Vinay Joshi, Ashok Desai, and Pankaj Jani, he likened the book’s 14 chapters to “the 14 gems that emerged from the churning of the ocean.”

“We often see only the peak of success but forget how much struggle went into building that foundation,” Yogi said, adding that Governor Patel’s life is the proof that anyone who faces difficulties with courage and resolve can become a role model and inspire others.

He thanked Jagdeep Dhankhar for attending the event, calling his presence “a great honour”. He recalled the Vice-President’s earlier visit during the Mahakumbh, saying it brought fresh motivation and played a role in giving the event global recognition under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Vice-President.

Calling freedom of expression important for a strong democracy, CM Yogi said books like ‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hai’ strengthen democratic values. “This book is not just a biography — it is a complete picture of democracy, struggle, confidence, and women empowerment.”