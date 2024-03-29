Christians not miffed with central government: Union min V Muraleedharan

Union minister V Muraleedharan on Friday dismissed reports of the Christian community being miffed with the central government in light of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese’s criticism that Christians in various parts of the country, especially in Manipur and north India, were being subjected to cruelty and violence by dark forces.

Speaking to the media here, Muraleedharan said Christians have not been attacked under the Modi administration.

“I do not think the Christian community is miffed with the Centre. As for Manipur, what is happening there is a tribal issue,” he asserted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BJP Kerala chief K Surendran asked the critics of the Narendra Modi government to think about which community is trying to invade and convert Christian countries into Muslim countries.

He said the Centre has not questioned anybody’s citizenship. “It is the Islamic terrorists who are causing problems in the country,” he added.

Archbishop Thomas J Netto of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese on Friday raised concerns against the attacks faced by Christians in Manipur and north India.

Archbishop Netto, during the special prayers on the occasion of ‘Good Friday’ at the St Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral here, said, “Christians in various parts of the country, especially in Manipur and north India, were being subjected to cruelty and violence by dark forces. There was no effective intervention against the attack against Christians by the authorities.”

Auxiliary Bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil of the Archeparchy of Changanacherry under the Syro Malabar Catholic also said there is a need to be wary of the forces that frighten the people in the name of religion and caste. He said fear weakens man and it is easier to subjugate a scared person. The Bishop said if even one person in a country lives in fear, it should be seen as a failure of the nation.