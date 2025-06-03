Chouhan calls on scientists, farmers to unite for developed agriculture

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said agriculture scientists and farmers should come together to turn Indian agriculture into a ‘Viksit Krishi’ (developed agriculture), which is essential to achieve the goal of a developed India.

There are 16,000 agriculture scientists in the country who cannot just work in laboratories while farmers toil in the fields, he said while interacting with the farmers at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Narayangaon of Pune on the sixth day of ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’. “The scientists and farmers have to interact for the benefits of the sector,” the minister, according to a release issued here, said, urging Agriculture Department scientists to go to the fields and talk to farmers to understand their problems.

The minister also observed that the aim of the country to become a ‘Viksit Bharat’ cannot be brought about without development in the agriculture sector and prosperity to the farmers.

Underlining the need for correct and balanced usage of pesticides and fertilizers in the farming, he informed that the government was planning a strict law through which stringent action would be taken against any company or individual indulging in making fake fertilizers or pesticides, and supplying those to farmers.

Chouhan, according to the statement, also provided information about the new Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for TOP crops (Tomato, Onion, Potato).

The Union minister said if the farmers producing potato, onion, and tomato go to another state where they are getting higher prices for their produce as compared to their area, in such a situation, the Central government will bear the operational cost of transportation.

The MIS is undertaken upon request from state or Union Territory governments to ensure remunerative prices to farmers and soften the prices of TOP crops for consumers in the market.

Chauhan also said that the farmers of Maharashtra are progressive and have done research on their own and have ensured modernisation in ways of farming.

He expressed happiness about grapes and bananas being exported from the state.

Talking about climate change, he said it is a matter of concern for the agriculture sector and urged all stakeholders to think about how the agriculture sector may progress in the face of climate change.

On the occasion, Chauhan also directed the scientists to develop varieties of tomatoes and grapes with longer shelf life and to do research in the direction of processing.

He informed that the area-wise farm road map will be prepared and both the Centre and the State government will together work for the progress of agriculture and farmers.

The farmers, during the meeting, shared with the Union minister their concerns, discussed their views on MSP, loss of farm produce due to unseasonal rains, effect of climate change on farming, getting farm equipment and seeds on time, better cold storage facilities, availability on agri-processing centres and other matters of importance.

Agriculture Minister of Maharashtra Manikrao Kokate, MP Amol Kolhe and MLA Sharad Sonavane among others attended the meeting.