Chirag Paswan meets Nitish Kumar, hints at joining Bihar politics ahead of assembly polls

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan once again expressed his desire to play an active role in Bihar politics despite the fact that there is no vacancy for the post of Chief Minister in Bihar. He also asserted that after the elections, a strong NDA government will be formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

Chirag made this observation after meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on Monday. He was accompanied by his MP brother-in-law Arun Bharti.

Speaking at an event organised by his ministry in Patna, Chirag said, “I am a Bihari first. And that was the reason I joined politics. I have lived in Delhi, worked in Mumbai. I have seen the difficult situations Biharis have to struggle with.”

“I have frequently expressed my intention that I want to return to Bihar soon and I will return to Bihar. I met the Chief Minister this morning as well. I got his guidance and affection. This has further strengthened my belief that the goal with which I have started, the resolution with which I have started, to make Bihar first, to make Biharis first, we will all achieve that goal,” he added.

The union minister has been highlighting the plight of migrant workers from various forums and repeatedly saying that he joined politics with the thought to help stop migration from Bihar.

He said, “If we have to do something for Bihar and Biharis, we have to know the state closely. If we have to stop migration, we have to make arrangements by staying in Bihar. My aim is not just to stop migration, but to bring back people who have gone out for work.”