Chirag meets Tejashwi to invite for father’s death anniversary event

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, to extend an invitation for an event to be organised on September 12 to mark the first death anniversary of his father and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s death anniversary falls on October 8, but Chirag Paswan has decided to observe it on September 12.

Earlier, Chirag Paswan met with Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan and invited him for the same.

Paswan on Tuesday also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and invited her to the event. During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also present.

Chirag Paswan has also invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will also extend an invitation to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the same.

“My father lived at 12 Janpath road for 30 years. Now, it was allotted to the union railway minister. Whenever the government asks me to vacate the bungalow, I will do that. Being a parliamentarian, I would not do anything that is considered unlawful,” Paswan said.

“At present, there is a statue of Ram Vilas Paswan at 12 Janpath Road Bungalow. I will remove it as well,” Chirag Paswan said.