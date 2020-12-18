Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna has extended his support to farmers protesting against the three farm laws on Friday.

Sundarlal Bahuguna said, “I support the demands of the ‘annadatas’ “.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the farmers who are protesting at the Delhi borders can protest and recognised it as a fundamental right but said that the roads can’t be blocked.

The Supreme Court was hearing a series of petitions on the issue and said it would refer the matter to a vacation bench. The court suggested that the government put the implementation of the laws on hold till the court takes a final decision on the issue. The centre argued that the if the law is put on hold the farmers will not come forward for negotiations.

Chief justice SA Bobde said, “We make it clear that we recognise the fundamental right to protest against a law. There is no question of balancing or curtailing it. But it should not damage anyone’s life or property.”

Yesterday, another death has been reported from the protesters camp as a farmer protesting near the Delhi-Haryana border died allegedly due to cold.

Day before that, a 65-year-old farmer has been identified as Baba Ram Singh of Singhra village in Nissing area of Haryana’s Karnal district, committed suicide by shooting himself..

Baba Ram Singh left a suicide note which states that he couldn’t see the ordeal of farmers who are sitting on the outskirts of the national capital protesting against the recently-passed farm laws.

Twenty farmers have died since the protest started outside Delhi and the farmer leaders on Tuesday had said that the government is responsible for this and will have to pay.

The farmers have set forth their demands with the government regarding the minimum support price (MSP) system which they feel would leave them to be exploited by corporates. Farmers are agitating against the farm laws passed by the government at the borders of Delhi and have braved tear gas and water cannons.