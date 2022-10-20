Chinese spy: A Chinese woman has been arrested in Delhi on the allegations of spying on senior officials of Indian government departments and Ministries. A team of Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested the accused on the suspicion of passing secret information to China.

According to a police official, the accused has been identified as Chai Rau, 44, who is said to have been living in Delhi for the past two years by hiding her name and nationality. A passport of Nepal and a citizenship certificate issued by the Government of Nepal have been recovered from the woman. A certificate, issued in the name of Dolma Lama, has the photo of the arrested woman affixed on it.

After the arrest, the woman was produced in the court and has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. An investigation is being conducted in the matter.

Initial investigation revealed that Chai Rau reached India from Nepal through Bihar in the year 2020. Initially, she stayed in Delhi along with many other states. Many documents related to her stay in different parts of India have been recovered which are under scrutiny.

It is said that the woman learnt Nepali and Hindi languages during her stay in India so that no one could suspect about her antecedents.

Not the first visit

Police investigation has revealed that the Chinese woman had earlier visited India on a Chinese passport on November 16, 2019. After staying in the country for about three months, she went to Nepal on 25 January 2020 through Raniganj border, Bihar.

During her stay in Nepal, she got her fake documents of Nepal prepared with the help of some of local agents. After getting her birth certificate and Nepali passport in the name of Dolma Lama, she returned to India as a Nepali citizen.

Links with Chinese party

It has also come to fore that the woman is associated with a political party in China and she was having direct access to several government offices in New Delhi. With this revelation the police are trying to ascertain the purpose of the woman to stay in Delhi for the last two years.

Also efforts are being made to ascertain the information about the people she was in contact with in India.

Mobile phone under scrutiny

A long list of Indian phone numbers has been found in the mobile of the woman. Through these numbers, the police are trying to collect information about who was in contact with the accused woman and in which department they are posted. The police are even trying to get answers as to how they came in contact with the woman.