Chinese Premier sends condolence message to Modi over deaths in Wayanad landslides

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the landslides in Wayanad that claimed over 300 lives.

In a post on X, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong disclosed, “On August 3, Premier Li Qiang sent a message of condolence to PM Modi on the landslides in Kerala. Li Qiang said that he was shocked to learn that a landslide disaster occurred in Kerala causing heavy casualties. On behalf of the Chinese government, he expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.”

The condolence message from the Chinese premier came amid the ongoing military standoff between India and China at eastern Ladakh. Despite umpteen rounds of talks, the two countries have not been able to resolve the stand-off that started in April-May 2020.

The 30th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on 31 July 2024 in New Delhi. The two countries reviewed the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with a view to finding an early resolution of the outstanding issues concerning the border stand-off. They agreed that the restoration of peace and tranquility, and respect for the LAC are an essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

They agreed on the need to jointly uphold peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two Governments.