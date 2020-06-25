The Hotel and Restaurants body based in Delhi on Thursday announced that it will not provide accommodation to the Chinese nationals at its associated hotels or guests houses across the city in order to mark a protest against the Chinese aggression.

The Hotel Association has written to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and has extended full support to its boycott Chinese goods campaign.

“Guest houses in Delhi will not provide any accommodation to Chinese Nationals. In view of the nefarious activities of China, it has been decided that no Chinese will be accommodated in Delhi’s hotels and guest houses from now onwards. Delhi has about 3,000 budget hotels and guest houses with about 75 thousand rooms,” association’s President and General Secretary, Sandeep and Mahendra Gupta respectively said in a statement.

“Everyone in the country is protesting against Chinese aggression in their own way. Delhi Hotel Association has decided that we will not allow any bookings for Chinese people at our hotels. We will not allow them to stay at our hotels,” association’s General Secretary Mahendra Gupta told ANI.

He said, “how can we allow people, who intend to harm our country, to stay at our hotels?”

An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan valley on the night of June 15 at the Line of Actual Control with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

The intensity of the fight increased with reinforcements from both sides and it continued until late night till the time they got exhausted. Many Indian soldiers went missing during the fight.