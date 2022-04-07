Chinese Hackers Collect Intelligence From India’s Grid

As part of an apparent cyber espionage campaign ,suspected state sponsored Chinese hackers have targeted the power sector in India in the recent months.

According to a report published on twitter by Bloomberg :

“The prolonged targeting of Indian power grid assets by Chinese state-linked groups offers limited economic espionage or traditional intelligence gathering opportunities,” the Recorded Future report states. “We believe this is instead likely intended to enable information gathering surrounding critical infrastructure and/or pre-positioning for future activity.”

Suspected state-sponsored Chinese hackers have targeted the power sector in India in recent months as part of an apparent cyber-espionage campaign https://t.co/9RFBnpSubg — Bloomberg (@business) April 7, 2022

( Input from Bloomberg)