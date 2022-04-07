Follow Us:
Chinese Hackers Collect Intelligence From India’s Grid

“The prolonged targeting of Indian power grid assets by Chinese state-linked groups offers limited economic espionage or traditional intelligence gathering opportunities,” the Recorded Future report states. “We believe this is instead likely intended to enable information gathering surrounding critical infrastructure and/or pre-positioning for future activity.”

SNS | New Delhi | April 7, 2022 11:26 am

Chinese Hackers Collect Intelligence From India’s Grid Representational image (Photo: Getty Images)

As part of an apparent cyber espionage campaign ,suspected state sponsored Chinese hackers  have targeted the power sector in India in the recent months.

According to a report published on twitter by Bloomberg :

( Input from Bloomberg)

