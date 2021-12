A two-day condolence ceremony is being organised at Sherwani Community Hall, Baramulla to pay homage to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat.

Lieutenant General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps along with GOC Dagger Division, Major General Ajay Chandpuria, and prominent personals from civil and district administration paid homage.

A candlelight tribute is also planned at Sherwani Hall, Baramulla in the evening on Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm.