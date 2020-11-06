Citing the rise in cases of coronavirus, China, the origin country of the deadly virus, has suspended the entry by foreign nationals from India even with valid visas or residence permits.

It is not only India, but the dragon country has also suspended visitors from Britain, France, Belgium, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits,” the embassy said in a note.

“The Chinese embassy/consulates in India will not stamp the health declaration forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits,” it said.

The note clarified that foreigners holding Chinese “diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected.”

“Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China can submit visa application to the Chinese embassy/consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3rd is not affected,” it said.

The suspension is a temporary measure that China has to adapt to deal with the current pandemic, it said.

“China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner,” it said.

Both the Asian giants are engaged in tensions since last five months at the eastern Ladakh border.

The eighth round of corps commanders meeting to discuss the stand-off at the Line of Actual Control

Addressing a press conference ahead of Air Force Day on October 8, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said Chinese air power can’t get the better of India’s capabilities but at the same time added that there is no question of underestimating the adversary.

He also said that the IAF is prepared to deal with a two-front war along the northern and western borders if such a scenario arises. “Be rest assured that we have deployed strongly to deal with any contingency,” the IAF chief said when asked about the situation in eastern Ladakh and possible threat from China in the region.