Chile President to visit India next week

President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font will pay a state visit to India from 1-5 April at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business associations, media and prominent Chileans involved in the India-Chile cultural connect.

This will be President Boric’s first visit to India in his capacity as President. He will visit Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru before returning to Chile on 5 April.

During the visit, President Boric will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi on 1 April, covering the entire gamut of India-Chile relations. The PM will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. During his visit, President Boric will hold discussions with President Draupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour.

”India’s relations with Chile have traditionally been warm and friendly. Chile is an important partner for India in the Latin American region. Chile was the only country in the LAC region to send a Special Envoy to India’s Independence Day celebrations in 1947.

“The two countries have commonality of views on several international issues, including UNSC reforms, climate change, renewable energy and terrorism. Chile is also an important trading partner for India in the LAC region,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In Mumbai and Bengaluru, President Boric will meet the political leadership, business and industry representatives, start-ups, innovators and tech leaders.

”The forthcoming state visit of President Boric will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, as well as to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the MEA added.