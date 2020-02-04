A three-year-old girl died in a shocking incident on Monday after falling into a boiling pot of vegetables being cooked under the midday meal scheme at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district.

The deceased child’s family has alleged that the cook had earphones plugged in and did not pay attention to the children who were playing dangerously close near the stove.

The child fell into the pot while playing, but the cook did not realise it. She noticed what had happened only after seeing screaming children run away from the spot.

She also ran away in panic when she realised what had happen.

The girl was taken to a health clinic, where she died during treatment.

District magistrate Sushil Patel said that the headmaster of the school has been suspended.

The girl studied in the school with her two brothers.

The District Magistrate said that an investigation into the incident had been ordered.

“An FIR will also be filed. We have got information that there were six cooks at the school and the accident happened due to negligence on their part,” the District Magistrate said.