Chief Justice Arun Palli leads condolence meeting for Pahalgam terror victims

Chief Justice Arun Palli on Wednesday led a condolence meeting of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh here to mourn the loss of lives in yesterday’s terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. All sitting judges of the high court were present in the meeting.

On the sombre occasion, the chief justice expressed profound grief and sorrow over the incident. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in this heinous act. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time,” he said.

The court observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect for the departed souls. The judges, officers of Registry and court staff expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

A condolence meeting was also held in the High Court of J&K and Ladakh at the Srinagar Wing to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in the terror attack.

The legal fraternity stood together in unwavering solidarity with the victims and their families.

The condolence meeting was attended by judges of the high court, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani.

Besides, the deputy solicitor general of India, senior additional advocate generals, senior designated advocates, president of the J&K High Court Bar Association, Srinagar, members of the Bar, officers and officials of the Registry and court staff also attended the condolence meet.

The gathering observed two minutes of silence to pay tributes to those who lost their precious lives in the act of terrorism at Pahalgam. They strongly condemned the barbaric act terming it as inhumane and cruel.

Meanwhile, joining the nationwide condemnation of the incident, a meeting was convened in the Office of the Advocate General.

During the meeting, the participants expressed deep anguish and sorrow over the heinous act perpetrated by the terrorists. They unanimously resolved that such acts of inhuman violence must be condemned unequivocally and collectively.

An appeal was made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, civil society, members of the Bar and Bench and all conscientious citizens to stand united in this hour of grief and express their unwavering commitment against terrorism in all its forms.