Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure proper maintenance of roads and provision of ramps and other facilities in polling stations, to facilitate the voters.

He stressed the need to keep machinery and labour ready for clearance of roads in case of landslides or blockage of roads due to snowfall or heavy rains.

Garg also stressed upon to ensure prompt medical assistance to the polling personnel and also provision of COVID-19 safety material during the poll process.

He also issued specific directions to the health department in this regard.

While presiding over a meeting with the heads of the various departments here on Tuesday, Garg directed all concerned departments to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), when it comes into force for ensuring free and fair elections to the state Assembly.

“Coordination of various departments was important for conducting smooth and inducement free Polls in the state,” he added.

The State Taxes and Excise department was also directed to monitor all bottling plants and warehouses through 24X7 CCTV surveillance and ensure inter-state coordination with Excise Commissioners of the bordering states to curb illegal movement of liquor.

As the majority of polling stations were in government schools, therefore the education department was asked to ensure proper maintenance of polling station buildings and other necessary facilities like ramps of proper specifications, separate toilets, drinking water facilities, electricity, and cleanliness.

The transport department should be ready with necessary arrangements for polling parties for which arrangements of buses should be ensured as per the requirement given by ROs, he stated.

Focus should also be on enrolment/marking of all left out Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) electors and the department dealing with disability affairs should ensure provision of wheelchairs for electors with locomotors disability, he said.

The IPR department was also requested to provide a list of accredited journalists from across the state so that the issuance of press passes to them can be done in a timely manner.