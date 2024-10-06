Chhattisgarh’s pioneering effort to replenish groundwater gains national attention

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the Jal-Jagar Mahotsav at the Ravishankar Reservoir in Gangrel Dam, Dhamtari. The event marks a milestone in the state’s water conservation efforts, with the district administration’s initiative gaining widespread recognition for its innovative approach in tackling groundwater depletion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Sai lauded the ‘Jal-Jagar’ initiative, calling it a revolutionary model that could be replicated across the nation. “The district’s focused efforts have brought about a dramatic improvement in groundwater levels, and their commitment to sustainability is exemplary,” said the Chief Minister.

He also reaffirmed the state’s dedication to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jal Jeevan Mission, which seeks to provide clean drinking water to every household in India.

The festival, organised to raise awareness about the importance of water and environmental conservation, serves as a platform to showcase the results of community-driven efforts in water management. Dhamtari, once grappling with a sharp decline in its groundwater reserves, has seen a significant recovery due to the implementation of sustainable water practices promoted under ‘Jal-Jagar’.

Kedar Kashyap, Chhattisgarh’s Minister for Water Resources and Forests, emphasised the far-reaching impact of the initiative, suggesting that it should be adopted as a model for other regions facing similar challenges. “The success of Jal-Jagar highlights the importance of proactive measures in water conservation, not just for the present but for the future. This initiative stands as a benchmark for the entire country,” said Kashyap.

The initiative’s success is particularly significant as it comes at a time when many parts of India are grappling with water shortages. Dhamtari, despite having four major reservoirs, was witnessing a severe drop in groundwater levels. Through sustained efforts in water harvesting, community engagement, and conservation practices, the district has managed to reverse the downward trend.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the ongoing efforts to align state projects with national goals, particularly through the Jal Jeevan Mission. “The Prime Minister’s vision of Har Ghar Nal Se Jal is a priority for us. We are committed to ensuring that every household in Chhattisgarh has access to clean water in a sustainable manner,” Sai remarked.

The state’s efforts to address water security have also extended to Maoist-affected regions through the Niyad Nellanar scheme, which focuses on providing essential resources to tribal communities. Sai emphasised the government’s commitment to eradicating left-wing extremism by improving basic services in these areas.

The Jal-Jagar initiative is being hailed as a significant step towards achieving broader environmental sustainability in Chhattisgarh. Local leaders, including Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Tankram Verma, stressed the importance of community participation in these efforts.

“Water is our most valuable resource, and initiatives like Jal-Jagar show that through collective action, we can secure our future. This is not just about water conservation — it’s about fostering a culture of responsibility,” said Verma, who reinforced the message with a traditional Chhattisgarhi song.

Kurud MLA Ajay Chandrakar further highlighted the importance of turning such initiatives into mass movements. “With the community’s active involvement, we are transforming water conservation from a challenge into an opportunity. It is vital that we continue this momentum,” he added.

The Jal-Jagar Mahotsav has drawn praise from local and national leaders alike, with many calling for similar initiatives to be implemented across the country. MPs Rupakumari Choudhary and Bhojraj Nag echoed this sentiment, commending the district administration for their forward-thinking approach.

As India continues to confront the environmental and social challenges posed by water scarcity, the success of Dhamtari’s Jal-Jagar festival serves as a beacon of hope. The initiative not only highlights the importance of sustainable resource management but also the crucial role of community-driven efforts in shaping a resilient future for the nation.