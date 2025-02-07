Chhattisgarh Waqf Board to digitize and publicly disclose assets worth Rs 5,000 cr

The Chhattisgarh Waqf Board has announced plans to publicly disclose and digitize all properties registered in its name.

This initiative follows central government directives after a high-level meeting involving the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf, the Lok Sabha Secretariat, and the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The board’s extensive asset portfolio, valued at over Rs 5,000 crore, will now undergo a comprehensive digital audit.

In an official circular, district in-charges have been directed to submit detailed records of all waqf properties—including mosques, madrasas, dargahs, graveyards, shops, agricultural lands, schools, and plots—by February 12.

These records will be uploaded to a centralized portal designed to serve as a single source of truth for the state’s waqf holdings.

Authorities have warned of strict action against individuals found concealing property details or illegally occupying waqf assets.

As part of the audit, the board has also written to all mutawallis across the state, demanding not only property details but also an account of the rent generated from each asset and an explanation of how the revenue is utilized for community welfare.

“If any irregularities are detected, we will proceed to nationalize the property,” stated Dr Saleem Raj, Chairman, Chhattisgarh Waqf Board under the current BJP government.

Dr Raj further elaborated, “Our records indicate that although these assets are valued at approximately Rs 5,000 crore, nearly 80 per cent are under illegal occupation.”

“We are committed to retrieving accurate records, reclaiming encroached assets, and ensuring that all income generated is transparently used for the benefit of society.”

Former board chairman Salam Rijvi, who served under the previous Congress regime, had also acknowledged that illegal occupation was significantly impacting the board’s revenue.

The Chhattisgarh Waqf Board’s portfolio includes 2,006 properties spread across various districts, including Raipur, Raigarh, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Mungeli, Dhamtari, and Durg.

Urban holdings are estimated to be worth Rs 3,500 crore, while rural properties account for approximately Rs 1,500 crore.

The digitization process will be executed by IIT Delhi, ensuring a robust and technologically advanced framework for asset management.

This initiative is expected not only to streamline property records but also to enhance the board’s ability to take legal action against encroachers and instances of mismanagement.

The move has sparked mixed reactions within the local Muslim community. “The strength and independence of our Waqf Board must be preserved to safeguard our properties,” commented a community representative.