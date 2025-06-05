Chhattisgarh: Top Naxal commander Sudhakar killed in encounter, carried Rs 1 crore bounty

Security forces have eliminated senior CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Sudhakar alias Narsimhachalam in an intense gunbattle in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The operation, conducted in the dense forests of the National Park area, resulted in the killing of Sudhakar along with several other top Maoist operatives.

Sudhakar, also known by the aliases Gautam and Narsinghachalam, was responsible for the Maoist education wing and carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head. A native of Chintapalli in Andhra Pradesh, he was wanted in multiple states, including Telangana, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. His killing comes shortly after the death of the Maoist supremo Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju in Abujhmad last month.

“The operation was intelligence-based and lasted nearly 50 hours. It involved coordinated efforts by DRG, STF, and CoBRA units,” said a senior police official, confirming the encounter. He added that the body of a Maoist, suspected to be a Central Committee member, was recovered, and the area remains under search and clearance operations.

Sources indicated that Sudhakar and other top Maoists had been hiding in the region, believed to be holding a high-level meeting. As the security teams advanced, they came under fire. The forces retaliated, resulting in a prolonged exchange of gunfire. One security personnel was injured but is out of danger, and one police support staff member lost his life in the operation.

Senior officers, including ADG Naxal Operations Vivekanand Sinha, CRPF IG Rakesh Aggarwal, DIG Kamalochan Kashyap, and Bijapur SP Jitendra Kumar Yadav, are supervising the situation on the ground. Bijapur ASP Mayank Gurjar also remains at the frontlines coordinating with operational units.

This coordinated strike represents a tactical and symbolic setback for the Maoist leadership, which has now lost two of its highest-ranking commanders within a fortnight. The disruption of their command structure in the Bastar region is expected to severely impact the group’s strategic coherence and morale.

Security forces are maintaining their presence in the area and continuing search operations to intercept any remaining operatives or recover materials linked to the Maoist command. The state government has reiterated its focus on both developmental outreach and assertive security operations to root out extremism from the region.