Chhattisgarh: Security personnel martyred in Maoist ambush, two BJP workers killed

A fierce encounter between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday claimed the life of a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan.

The ambush occurred in the dense forest near the Sonpur-Kohkameta border, where a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and DRG personnel came under heavy fire. Head Constable Birendra Kumar Sori (36) succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the encounter with Maoist insurgents. According to reports, the insurgents fled with his weapon after the attack.

The operation was initiated after intelligence reports suggested the presence of senior Maoist leaders celebrating the anniversary of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) in the forests near Paradi and Garpa villages. The security forces engaged in intermittent gunfire with the Maoists starting around 1 pm, with the clash stretching for hours.

Sori, a resident of Narharpur in the Kanker district, joined the Narayanpur police force in 2010. His exemplary courage in counter-Maoist operations earned him a promotion to head constable in 2018.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid tributes to martyred Head Constable Birendra Kumar Sori. Praising his bravery, Sai said, “I salute the supreme sacrifice of our braveheart, Birendra Kumar Sori. His courage in anti-Maoist operations was exemplary, and the nation will forever remain indebted to his valor.”

He offered condolences to the bereaved family, praying for their strength and peace for the departed soul, adding that Sori’s sacrifice remains an inspiration in the fight against Maoist insurgency.

Sori’s mortal remains were brought to Narayanpur, where Bastar IG Sundarraj P led a solemn tribute ceremony. His body was later transported to his native village, Narharpur in Kanker district, southern Chhattisgarh, where it was honored with deep respect and grief by the local community.

A large gathering of villagers and police personnel, with tears in their eyes, assembled to pay their final respects to the fallen hero. Draped in the tricolor, Sori’s body became a poignant symbol of his supreme sacrifice, evoking deep grief and immense gratitude among the mourners.

In a separate incident in the Bijapur district, Maoists executed two BJP workers, accusing them of being police informers. The bodies were dumped on the road late Wednesday night. One victim was abducted from Murga Bazaar, while the other was kidnapped in front of his wife as he returned home after a funeral.

The recent surge in violence in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region has once again highlighted the enduring threat of Maoist insurgency. Despite intensified counter-insurgency operations, the rebels continue to challenge the state’s authority with acts of aggression that disrupt peace and development. The Chhattisgarh government has reiterated its commitment to eradicating Maoist influence by 2026, assuring the protection of civilians and swift justice for such atrocities. Bolstered by the Centre’s support, the state remains steadfast in its mission to eliminate this menace and restore stability to affected regions.