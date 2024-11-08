Chhattisgarh Police strikes hard, neutralizesnotorious gangster Josh in encounter

In a resolute stand against rising crime, the Chhattisgarh Police executed a swift and decisive operation, bringing down notorious gangster Amit Josh in a high-intensity encounter.

Josh, a career criminal with a record of over 35 cases ranging from armed assault to attempted murder, met his end near Bhilai’s Jayanti Stadium as he confronted police with gunfire.

The Bhilai Crime Branch, working with the Anti-Criminal Control Unit (ACCU), received intelligence on Josh’s movements, prompting the mobilization of multiple units under the leadership of Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla. Known for his no-nonsense approach, SP Shukla led the tactical operation that resulted in Josh’s elimination. “This individual had terrorized Bhilai and Durg with indiscriminate acts of violence, including the recent shooting at Globe Chowk that left two people severely injured,” Shukla stated.

Josh’s notoriety had reached new heights following his brazen shooting spree in July 2024, when he and his associates opened fire on three youths in a public area, seriously injuring two of them. Since then, Josh had evaded police, moving stealthily between hideouts. Information that Josh was back in Bhilai activated a full-scale operation, with police intensifying searches across lodges and safehouses, closing in on his location.

The encounter was tense and unforgiving. Police had surrounded Josh near Jayanti Stadium when he opened fire on two officers in a last-ditch escape attempt. Ignoring repeated warnings to surrender, he continued to fire at police. Reinforcements arrived, escalating the confrontation as police returned fire. Josh sustained multiple gunshot wounds, leading to his death at the scene. Police later revealed he had been wanted for four months, with a Rs. 10,000 bounty placed on his capture.

Josh’s criminal record spanned nearly every police station in the Durg-Bhilai area, including 25 cases in Bhilai Nagar alone, underscoring his reputation as one of the region’s most dangerous criminals. His offenses were not limited to minor assaults but included violent attacks with knives and firearms. His death marks a significant victory for the Sai administration, which has emphasized restoring law and order in Chhattisgarh.

The encounter is already being seen as a landmark operation, resonating across the state as a warning to criminal elements. In his final statement, SP Shukla remarked, “This sends a clear message, Chhattisgarh police will not tolerate threats to public peace.”