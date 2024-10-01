Chhattisgarh: PM to launch Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan on Oct 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan nationwide on October 2 with the aim to transform the socio-economic landscape of over 63,000 tribal-dominated villages, including 6,691 in Chhattisgarh.

The initiative, focused on infrastructure development, economic empowerment, education, and healthcare, is set to revolutionise life for over five crore tribals across the country.

The campaign is designed to address critical gaps in essential services and promote sustainable development in tribal regions. Approved by the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a budget of Rs 79,156 crore has been allocated for the implementation of this ambitious programme over the next five years.

Transforming Chhattisgarh’s tribal villages

Chhattisgarh, where nearly 32 per cent of the population belongs to tribal communities, will play a key role in this mission. A total of 6,691 villages across 138 development blocks in 32 districts have been earmarked for development under the campaign. The initiative seeks to provide modern amenities like pucca houses with tap water and electricity, road connectivity, and digital access through the Bharat Net project. Tribal families will also benefit from Ayushman Bharat cards for healthcare services.

Prime Minister Modi will launch the programme from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, with Chhattisgarh taking part in the celebrations through a state-level event in Rajpur, Balrampur-Ramanujganj district. Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, along with other dignitaries, will be present to witness the virtual address from the prime minister. Notably, ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Mankunwar Bai from Jashpur district will meet the Prime Minister as part of the ceremony, sharing her experiences of benefiting from government schemes.

Economic empowerment and infrastructure

The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan will provide vital economic support by offering skill development courses for tribal youth and promoting sustainable livelihoods. Training programmes in agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries will be made available to Forest Rights Act (FRA) leaseholders. Marketing assistance will be extended through Tribal Multipurpose Marketing Centres to ensure that tribal families have better opportunities for income generation.

Additionally, infrastructure will be bolstered through the construction of all-weather roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, improving connectivity to these remote villages. The mission also plans to enhance digital and mobile connectivity, ensuring that tribal areas are not left behind in the digital revolution.

Education and health focus

The programme aims to close the gap in education by increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in both school and higher education. Tribal hostels will be established at district and block levels, providing students with greater access to quality education. The initiative will also address health challenges in tribal areas, with a focus on reducing infant and maternal mortality rates. Mobile medical units will provide essential vaccination services, particularly in regions where health sub-centres are distant.

New era of tribal development

With 25 programmes coordinated by 17 ministries, the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan will cover 549 tribal-dominated districts across India. The holistic approach is expected to bring lasting benefits to these communities by addressing infrastructure, economic empowerment, health, and education.

As Chhattisgarh embarks on this transformative journey, the campaign promises to set a new benchmark in the development of tribal regions. The comprehensive nature of the initiative, coupled with the significant financial backing, ensures that tribal families will receive the tools and opportunities necessary for a brighter future.

With Prime Minister Modi at the helm, the launch of this campaign on October 2—Gandhi Jayanti—marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to uplift India’s tribal communities and integrate them into the national development framework.