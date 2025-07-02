Chhattisgarh: Medical college under CBI lens over hawala bribe for favourable report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six individuals, including three doctors, for allegedly accepting a ₹55 lakh bribe routed through hawala in exchange for issuing a favourable inspection report to Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SRIMSR) in Nava Raipur.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dr. Manjappa C.N., Dr. Chaitra M.S., Dr. Ashok D. Shelke, Atul Kumar Tiwari (Administrative Director, SRIMSR), Sathisha A., and Ravichandra K. All six were produced before a special CBI court in Raipur on Tuesday. The CBI sought five days’ remand for interrogation, though the court is yet to rule on the request.

Advertisement

According to CBI officials, the inspection team visited SRIMSR on June 30. The team comprised Dr. Manjappa (Orthopaedics HOD, Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Karnataka), Dr. Chaitra, Dr. Shelke, and Dr. Sathish. The CBI alleges that the officials colluded with Atul Tiwari and others to accept the bribe in return for a favourable National Medical Commission (NMC) inspection report. Dr. Manjappa allegedly directed Dr. Sathish to collect the ₹55 lakh via a hawala operator.

Advertisement

Acting on this information, the CBI conducted simultaneous raids at over 40 locations across Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The arrests were made in Raipur on Tuesday, with some of the accused reportedly caught red-handed during the transaction.

Among those arrested is Dr. Atin Kundu, Medical Director of SRIMSR, who also reportedly serves as an Assistant Professor at the Raipur Government Medical College. His dual roles have triggered concerns over conflict of interest and violation of government service rules, which prohibit secondary employment without official approval.

The CBI maintains that doctored reports were submitted to the NMC to facilitate SRIMSR’s recognition. Officials claim the college administration and inspection team coordinated to manipulate the outcome of the inspection.

While the defence counsel argued that the doctors were wrongly implicated and had performed their duties diligently, the CBI insists that credible evidence confirms collusion to influence the inspection outcome.

The agency has filed formal charges against all six and continues its investigation. All accused are expected to be produced again before the special court after the initial remand period.